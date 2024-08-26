Tamil Nadu: Poompuhar tourism complex renovation work to be completed in two months

MAYILADUTHURAI: The ongoing upgrade works of the Poompuhar Tourist Complex, being done at a cost of Rs 23.6 crore, is set for completion in two months. The planting of tree saplings inside the complex began on Sunday. The tourist complex in Poompuhar was initiated as a set of projects by then Chief Minister M Karunanidhi in 1973.

Many sites such as the Silapathikaram Art Gallery, Ilanji Mandram, Pavai Mandram, Nedungal Mandram and tourist guest house came under the scanner for ten years of ill maintenance, before 2021. In 2022, works had commenced to renovate these sites and set up a tourist information centre, handicraft sale centre, canteen and an overhead tank at Rs 2.57 crore.

A new set of works, costing Rs 23.6 crore, was announced during the state budget in the assembly in 2023 and these began later that year. These works are a part of the first phase of the project 'Renovation and Redevelopment of Poompuhar Heritage City' and is implemented by the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation. R J Gajendra Kumar, a tourism officer, said, "70% of the first phase of development has been completed.

The remaining works will be completed in a couple of months and be inaugurated later this year. The complex will undergo further development in the future." The ongoing works include the setting up of a parking area, a promenade, three arrival plazas, toilets, four gazebos and ticket counters in land sprawling over 32.5 acres in Poompuhar.

On Sunday, varieties of saplings given by the forest department were planted. Environment Minister Siva V Meyyanathan, Mayiladuthurai Collector AP Mahabharathi and Poompuhar MLA 'Nivetha' M Murugan were present. "We suggest that the government demolish and rebuild the PWD bungalow built in 1971, at the Tourist Complex. The bungalow, formerly a tourist accommodation, is severely dilapidated," Kumar added.