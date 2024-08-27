CNG auto drivers demand extended fuelling hours in Tamil Nadu's Mayiladuthurai

MAYILADUTHURAI: The autorickshaw drivers' association in Mayiladuthurai has called on CNG fuel stations to extend their service hours, citing difficulties in refilling during the current operational hours.

According to the union, the district has around 1,300 CNG-powered autorickshaws, but only two fuel stations (in Sethirabalapuram and Lakshmipuram) offer CNG refuelling. These stations currently operate from 8 am to 1 pm and from 2 pm to 8 pm daily.

Drivers have cited busy schedules and peak-hour trips which makes it challenging to refuel within the available time frame. "When we visit the filling stations, we have to wait in long queues. We demand an extension of the service throughout the day," said M Murali, a representative of district CNG auto drivers.

He also urged the local administration to halt the issuance of new permits for CNG autos until more refuelling facilities are established in the district. The most commonly used CNG autorickshaws in the area have a CNG tank capacity of four kg, providing a mileage of 27 km per kg.

These vehicles also have an auxiliary petrol tank with a capacity of 2.8 litres, offering a mileage of 40km per litre. While drivers can switch to petrol when their CNG tanks run empty, they complain that this increases their operational costs and forces them to refuel more frequently.

"CNG automobiles were introduced for their advantages, such as lower harmful emissions, reduced operational costs, and fewer occupational hazards. However, with only two stations near Mayiladuthurai, we demand the establishment of more stations," said

A Appar Sundaram, an activist. On Monday, representatives of the autorickshaw drivers met with executives from the Sethirabalapuram fuel station to discuss their concerns. A station manager said, "We are providing CNG as a limited service for vehicles due to limited recharge and staff crunch. However, in response to drivers' requests, we will extend the service hours from 6.30 am to 1 pm and from 3 pm to 8.30 pm."