Smooth-coated otters seen for the first time in Bhavani river

COIMBATORE: For the first time, about eight smooth-coated otters (Lutrogale perspicillata) were spotted along the Bhavani river near the Samannah water pumping house within the Mettupalayam limit in Coimbatore district, bringing joy to wildlife enthusiasts.
Amid allegations of sewage being drained into the river, the presence of large number of aquatic dogs, which is an elusive species, confirms that the water flowing into the river is fresh, said wildlife enthusiasts.
A video of the otters playing along the river shared with the forest department brought the officials to the spot on Sunday. Mettupalayam range officer Joseph Stalin said the forest staff could not spot the otters at the place when they visited the site. “We will closely monitor the animals to ensure protection from public disturbance,” he said.
According to B Ramakrishnan, assistant professor of department of wildlife biology at Udhagamandalam Government Arts College, the presence of such large number of smooth-coated otters in the river indicates that the water ecosystem is healthy and the animals would survive until the water remains pristine. The animals feed on freshwater fish and crab.
“Currently, there are no studies available on the food habits and population of smooth-coated otters and Asian small-clawed otters (Aonyx cinereus) that are listed as ‘vulnerable’ on the IUCN Red List,” he said.
Tiruvarur-based otter researcher K Narasimmmarajan, who carried out a project titled Conservation of Otters through Community Participation in River Moyar a few years ago, requested the Tamil Nadu forest department to carry out a statewide otter survey to know about the exact population of the animal. “This would help formulate a plan to conserve them,” he said.
“In the last few years, a large number of smooth-coated otters were spotted at the Moyar River in Nilgiris and Bhavani river,” he said.
According to him, otters were also spotted at the Cauvery river basin in Tiruchy, Anamalai Tiger Reserve (and Kalakkad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve, Pudukottai, and Pichavaram and Muthupet mangroves.
Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Chief Wildlife Warden Srinivas R Reddy said that it would be a huge task to cover all the streams and all the tributaries of Cauvery and other rivers. “The idea to hold the survey is in the discussion stage,” he said.