Smooth-coated otters seen for the first time in Bhavani river

COIMBATORE: For the first time, about eight smooth-coated otters (Lutrogale perspicillata) were spotted along the Bhavani river near the Samannah water pumping house within the Mettupalayam limit in Coimbatore district, bringing joy to wildlife enthusiasts.

Amid allegations of sewage being drained into the river, the presence of large number of aquatic dogs, which is an elusive species, confirms that the water flowing into the river is fresh, said wildlife enthusiasts.

A video of the otters playing along the river shared with the forest department brought the officials to the spot on Sunday. Mettupalayam range officer Joseph Stalin said the forest staff could not spot the otters at the place when they visited the site. “We will closely monitor the animals to ensure protection from public disturbance,” he said.

According to B Ramakrishnan, assistant professor of department of wildlife biology at Udhagamandalam Government Arts College, the presence of such large number of smooth-coated otters in the river indicates that the water ecosystem is healthy and the animals would survive until the water remains pristine. The animals feed on freshwater fish and crab.

“Currently, there are no studies available on the food habits and population of smooth-coated otters and Asian small-clawed otters (Aonyx cinereus) that are listed as ‘vulnerable’ on the IUCN Red List,” he said.