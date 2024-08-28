Andipalayam lake, Tiruppur’s new leisure spot

TIRUPPUR: The Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC) will soon start boat rides in Andipalayam Lake for around Rs 1.5 crore, bringing cheer to residents of the industrial city who have been complaining about lack of entertainment spaces. Six modern boats have been brought to Andipalayam, and trial run would start on August 30, sources said.

Work on constructing a boat house along with amenities such as children’s park, restaurant and shop are on at full swing.

The Andipalayam lake, situated along the Mangalam Road, is spread over 58 acres and is maintained by the Water Resources Department. It receives water from the Noyyal river.

Heeding to long pending demands from residents for a public entertainment facility, the tourism department has come up with the boat ride service. T Aravindkumar, Tourism Officer of Tiruppur, told TNIE, “For the first time in Tiruppur district, a boat house is being set up by the tourism department.

There are some tourist sites on the outskirts of Tiruppur. But there is no spot close to the city except for a small park adjacent to Noyyal. There are more than 15 tourist spots in the nearby Coimbatore district. So, for the entertainment of Tiruppur residents, the boat house is being set up at Andipalayam at a cost of Rs 1.5 crore.”

“Along with the boat house, children’s park, restaurant, snack shop, drinking water, toilet facilities, etc. are being set up. It will certainly be a source of entertainment for the people living in Tiruppur and its adjoining areas. The trial run of the boat ride will begin on August 30,” he added.

Further, he said, “At present six boats have been brought. Two of them are 10-passenger motor boats and the rest are pedal boats. The boats are four and two-seaters.”

Meanwhile, residents of Samalpuram also demanded a similar facility.