PTR releases seven Tamil computing softwares, book on Tamil grammar

CHENNAI: Information Technology Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan on Tuesday released seven Tamil computing softwares developed by the Tamil Virtual Academy along with the book titled ‘Thamizhai Pizhaiyindri Ezhuthuvom.’

A release said these seven software tools have been designed to be user-friendly, catering to the needs of the students, researchers and Tamil enthusiasts worldwide. The minister released the following software: Tamil Text Editor, Chatbot for TVA’s lessons, Inscription Reader and Tamil Learning App, Parts of Speech and Semantic Role of Labelling, Speech to Texts Dialects, and Hyphenation Support for Tamil Typesetting.

The Tamil Learning App is an innovative application designed to make Tamil language acquisition engaging and enjoyable for new learners to learn three tenses of verbs. The Parts of Speech software has been designed to provide comprehensive grammar references for Tamil sentences and analyse semantic roles within them.

The Speech to Texts app converts spoken Tamil into written text in real time. These software and book will be available for free download on the Tamil Virtual Academy’s website https://www.tamilvu.org