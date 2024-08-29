Power tariff goes up in Pondy; AIADMK stages protest, DMK to siege secretariat

PUDUCHERRY: The recent hike in the power tariff by an average of 7.94% in Puducherry, approved by the Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission (JERC) of Union Territories and Goa, has evoked strong protests from political parties. In a bid to bridge a revenue gap of Rs 147.25 crore, the Puducherry Electricity Department (PED) has raised the tariffs as well as the regulatory surcharge – the latter from 8% to 10% for all consumer categories and fixed charges.

Under the “One Hut One Bulb” initiative, consumers will now pay Rs 1.95 per unit, up from Rs 1.45. Domestic consumers face a 45-paise increase in usage of up to 100 units, bringing the rate to Rs 2.7 per unit. Those consuming between 101 and 200 units will see a hike of 75 paise per unit, from Rs 3.25 to Rs 4 per unit, and a hike of 60 paise per unit from Rs 5.40 to Rs 6.00 per unit for usage between 201 and 300 units.

Consumers using over 300 units will pay Rs 7.5 per unit, up from Rs 6.8, an increase of 70 paise. Additionally, fixed charges for domestic consumers have increased from Rs 30 to Rs 35 per kilowatt, while commercial consumers now face a significant hike from Rs 75 to Rs 200 per kilowatt.

In response to the tariff hike, the AIADMK, led by its state secretary and former MLA A Anbalagan, staged a protest in front of the headquarters of the Electricity Department.

The protesters demanded the hike to be withdrawn. They also accused the BJP-AINRC government of implementing “anti-people” policies. They also accused them of prioritising the directives of the centre over the welfare of Puducherry residents.