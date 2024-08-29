Suspended ED officer moves Madras HC seeking change in bail condition

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Wednesday adjourned a petition filed by suspended Enforcement Directorate (ED) officer R Ankit Tiwari (38) seeking modification of his bail conditions. The petitioner was attached to the ED sub-zonal office in Madurai.

He was granted interim bail by the Supreme Court in the bribery case booked on December 1 last year by Dindigul DVAC police. In the interim bail order, the SC directed him to furnish the bail bonds to the satisfaction of the chief judicial magistrate cum special judge for the prevention of corruption cases in Dindigul.

The trial court imposed conditions, including that Tiwari must appear before the court at 10 am on all court working days until further orders. In his earlier petition, Tiwari sought a modification to the condition since he has to travel around 150 km from Madurai to Dindigul to reach the court, “affecting his physical and mental health”. Subsequently, the court directed a change in the condition so that he be mandated to appear only once a week before the court.

In the wake of this direction, the suspended ED officer filed a fresh petition seeking to relax the condition imposed as the inquiry is almost over in case. Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy adjourned the case.