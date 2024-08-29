Vellore teacher bags top honour, pledges to help tribal students

VELLORE: R Gopinath, a 42-year-old teacher from Gudiyatham in Vellore has been selected for the prestigious National Teacher Award for 2024. He will receive the award from President Droupadi Murmu on National Teachers' Day on September 5 in New Delhi.

"Near my village in Gudiyatham, there is an Irular tribal hamlet," said Gopinath, "and I have decided to donate my prize money towards the educational welfare of the children from the hamlet."

He is fondly called by the locals as 'Theruvilakku' Gopinath, as he conducts classes for underprivileged students under the glow of streetlights. Gopinath, who has 19 years of experience in teaching, took his father, a retired headmaster, as an inspiration to get into the profession. He holds three degrees -- one each in science, education and literature.

To bring lessons to life, Gopinath dresses up as historical figures he teaches about. "I wear make-up and dress up as Subramanya Bharathi, Avvaiyar, Thiruvalluvar, Bharathiyar and Raja Raja Chozhan while teaching lessons on them," Gopinath told TNIE. He said he adopted this teaching method to foster an inclusive mindset and encourage the participation of his students.