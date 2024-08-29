Vellore teacher bags top honour, pledges to help tribal students

VELLORE: R Gopinath, a 42-year-old teacher from Gudiyatham in Vellore has been selected for the prestigious National Teacher Award for 2024. He will receive the award from President Droupadi Murmu on National Teachers' Day on September 5 in New Delhi.
"Near my village in Gudiyatham, there is an Irular tribal hamlet," said Gopinath, "and I have decided to donate my prize money towards the educational welfare of the children from the hamlet."
He is fondly called by the locals as 'Theruvilakku' Gopinath, as he conducts classes for underprivileged students under the glow of streetlights. Gopinath, who has 19 years of experience in teaching, took his father, a retired headmaster, as an inspiration to get into the profession. He holds three degrees -- one each in science, education and literature.
To bring lessons to life, Gopinath dresses up as historical figures he teaches about. "I wear make-up and dress up as Subramanya Bharathi, Avvaiyar, Thiruvalluvar, Bharathiyar and Raja Raja Chozhan while teaching lessons on them," Gopinath told TNIE. He said he adopted this teaching method to foster an inclusive mindset and encourage the participation of his students.
A few years ago, Gopinath underwent puppetry training, during which he earned the best student title. Now, he uses puppet shows to teach Thirukkural couplets. To further connect with his students, Gopinath began wearing uniform during his visits, a gesture that has fostered a closer bond. "Wearing the uniform helped me understand the students better, and they, in turn, felt more comfortable with me," he said.
Committed to introducing his students to various arts, Gopinath also encourages them to take part in competitions on live television. Considering the award a huge recognition for his efforts, he said he is determined to continue his mission to uplift the lives of students from marginalised communities.