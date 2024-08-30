Tamil Nadu PTA to create students app, all schools can use it

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu State Parent Teacher Association (PTA), under the Directorate of School Education, is set to launch a mobile application for parents and teachers covering all the schools across the state. The application will allow parents to access comprehensive details about their children’s academic performance, attendance records and information about the schools.

The decision to develop the software was made during the recent executive committee meeting of the PTA held at the Anna Centenary Library. According to officials, they are planning to design an application that will serve as a one-stop solution for parents to know about the educational information of their children.

It is expected to benefit parents of more than 1.3 crore students studying in more than 60,000 schools across the state. Once the application is rolled out, parents will be able to log in and monitor their children’s examination performance, stay informed about school activities, and access other relevant updates.

“This application will significantly broaden the reach of the Parent Teacher Association. Additionally, it will streamline the process for lodging complaints regarding issues in schools, both government and private, ensuring that all grievances are promptly addressed and appropriate actions are taken if the complaints are found to be valid,” said a school education department official.

Teachers will also have access to the application, enabling them to share best practices in teaching. The application will also feature information on donors contributing to schools, particularly government and government-aided institutions, in a bid to encourage further community support and contributions to the improvement of school facilities.

The primary objective of the PTA is to create a strong connection between parents and teachers, thereby enhancing the quality of education provided to students. With the advancement in technology providing better ways to communicate, having such an application is crucial, officials added.

The PTA, which operates with representation from parent teachers associations of schools across Tamil Nadu, functions with the school education minister serving as the ex-officio chairman.