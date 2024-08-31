80-year-old woman loses Rs 2.3 crore to scammers in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: An 80-year-old woman in Coimbatore city lost Rs 2.30 crore to scammers who approached her posing as CBI Officers from Mumbai for interrogation regarding a narcotics parcel. Police said the woman is a resident of Ramanthapuram and did not reveal further details about her.

Police said she received a WhatsApp video call from an unknown number.

The person identified himself to be an officer working for the CBI in Mumbai and claimed that a parcel sent in her name had been detained because it contained contraband substances, international SIM cards, and counterfeit passports.

Police said the group told the woman that a case was booked against her and told to share her bank details to verification of transactions. She did and the scammers withdrew Rs 2.3 crore. Cyber crime wing of Coimbatore city police registered a complaint and are investigating.

In another incident, a 65-year-old man from Pappanaickenpalayam Rs 24 lakhs to online fraudsters within 20 days.. The man approached the cybercrime police with a written complaint. Police received the complaint and cautioned him against transferring any additional funds to scammers. However, he transferred an additional Rs 14 lakhs to scammers, and lodged a fresh complaint with on Friday stating he has totally lost Rs 24 lakhs, said police.

Coimbatore city cyber crime police has received 5,319 complaints, predominantly about financial fraud, between January and August 26, this year. A total of 217 FIRs have been booked. Residents of Coimbatore city have lost Rs 73 crores to online fraudsters in this period. Police managed to freeze and recover Rs 8 crore.

Data shared by city cyber crime police revealed that 6,396 complaints related to Rs 48.23 crore were received in 2023. 206 FIRs were registered and 44 online fraudsters have been arrested, including six under Goondas Act. In 2022, the number of complaints stood at 4,516, with victims losing Rs 13.87 crore.