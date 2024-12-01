Farmhouse owner shoots man dead after mistaking him for thief in Erode

ERODE: A 56-year-old man who entered a farmhouse in Gobichettipalayam on Friday midnight after being chased by stray dogs was shot dead by the property owner who suspected him to be a thief.

Police identified the victim as P Kannan of Sengottaiyan Colony near Periyamodachur and the shooter as J Mohanlal (55) of Nagarpalayam, who has a gun licence.

Police said Kannan was a widower, who worked as a casual labourer and lived with his three sons. On Friday night, Kannan fell ill. His sons Vijay and Moorthy took him on a bike to the hospital in Gobichettipalayam. But the bike ran out of petrol near the HP gas godown in Nagarpalayam. Vijay left them there and went to fill the petrol.

Meanwhile, some stray dogs chased Moorthy and Kannan. To escape from them, Kannan ran and entered the farmhouse owned by Mohanlal, but was chased by the dogs. Hearing barks, Mohanlal came out with his gun and saw Kannan trying to hide. Suspecting Kannan was a thief, he shot him. Kannan died on the spot. By then Vijay and Moorthy, who were looking for their father, came there and saw what happened. They ran to the village to call for help, while Mohanlal fled.

Gobichettipalayam police arrived at the spot and sent Kannan’s body for autopsy to Gobichettipalayam GH. After investigation, Mohanlal was booked under sections 103 (1) BNS and 3 (2) (v a) of SC/ST (POA) Amendment Act 2016 and 302 IPC. He was arrested from his relative’s house on Saturday evening.

Gobichettipalayam DSP G Srinivasan said, “The incident occurred around 12.15 am. Mohanlal’s farmhouse is situated amidst 1.2 acres of land. He shot Kannan, suspecting him to be a thief.”

On Saturday morning, Kannan’s kin staged a road blockade in Gobichettipalayam demanding action.