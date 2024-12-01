Seven feared trapped in landslide at TN's Annamalaiyar Hill, rescue efforts in progress

THIRUVANNAMALAI: Seven individuals, including children, are feared trapped in a landslide that struck the lower slopes of Annamalaiyar Hill on Sunday evening, following incessant rainfall brought by Cyclone Fengal.

The victims have been identified as Rajkumar, Meena, their two daughters, and three children from Meena's brother’s family. The families lived on Vavusi Nagar 11th Street, a densely populated area housing over 300 homes.

The landslide occurred around 4:30 PM, triggered by continuous heavy rain, causing a massive rockslide that destroyed two houses. It is alleged that seven individuals, including children, were trapped inside one of the damaged Cement sheet-based houses.

Speaking to TNIE, District Fire and Safety Officer Saravanan said rescue operations began immediately after receiving a distress call. “Neighbors reported seven individuals trapped. However, we have been unable to establish phone contact with them. Our teams are working tirelessly to locate and rescue them,” he said.

In response to the disaster, approximately 500 residents from Vavusi Nagar have been evacuated to safer locations, including Amaravathi Murugan School and Arunachalam Theatre.

Collector D. Baskara Pandian described the severity of the situation, noting the extensive damage caused by Cyclone Fengal. “The rain has led to severe waterlogging and completely destroyed two homes. Although residents claim seven people are trapped, confirming this is challenging due to the sand and mud accumulation. Rescue operations are ongoing,” he stated.

The fire department has requested reinforcements from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to expedite the rescue mission. Superintendent of Police Dr. M. Sudhakar and other senior officials are at the scene, supervising the operations.