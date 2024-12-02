Kovai reeks of garbage as CCMC fails to find solution to dispose off solid waste

COIMBATORE: Residents of the city complain of stench as the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) is facing a huge challenge in disposing off solid waste as a result of which several roads remain littered with trash. The situation has drawn widespread criticism against the CCMC.

Sources said that the private company that has been carrying out solid waste management works in the city has failed to clear garbage from the streets, owing to pending dues from the civic body for its services.

Additionally, as the contract with the firm expired, the CCMC, after obtaining the council’s approval, extended the contract period until they identify another firm for garbage disposal.

For months, CCMC has been unable to secure a competent private waste management company to handle the city’s garbage. With the city’s 100 wards generating approximately 1,200 tonnes of garbage daily, the existing waste collection and disposal systems have proven inadequate.

Residents have raised concerns over the poor execution of garbage handling operations with many alleging that officials have offered excuses over tangible solutions to tackle the crisis.

Speaking to TNIE, KS Mohan, a social activist and Kurichi-Vellalore Pollution Prevention Action Committee’s Secretary told TNIE, “For the past few weeks, the malodour from Vellalore dump yard has become unbearable. People living in surrounding areas could not tolerate this smell.

While people living around Vellalore have been dealing with the stench for several years, people living in the heart of the city have started to experience the same agony now. I urge officials take action soon.”

CCMC Commissioner M Sivaguru Prabakaran told TNIE, “We have received complaints about the stench in the city over the past few days. I’ve instructed officials to investigate and file a report.

There have been no payment issues with the existing private company handling waste. All payments have been cleared on time, as opposed to some rumours. We are looking for a new private firm to handle solid waste. Regarding waste accumulated on the streets, I shall look into it and take immediate action.”