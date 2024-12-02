Life comes to halt as 318mm rain pounds Dharmapuri

DHARMAPURI: As cyclone Fengal passed through the state, the district received over 318 mm of rainfall on Saturday. The rain persisted through the day disrupting daily lives on Sunday.

On Sunday alone, the district received a total rainfall of 213.9 mm with an average rainfall of about 23.77 mm between 6 am and 6pm.

appireddipatti recorded the highest rainfall of a total of 74 mm, while Harur recorded 48 mm. Nallampalli did not receive any rain.

Meanwhile, a tamarind tree near Dharmapuri municipality collapsed and the fire and rescue department officials along with the municipal staff cleared the roads. A buffalo fell into an open well near Mittanullalli village in Nallampalli and the fire service department officials rescued the cattle after an hour of struggle. Also, most shops and businesses across the district remained closed due to continuous rain.

In an advisory, Collector K Santhi, stated, “Due to heavy rain, we urge people to keep away from waterbodies, specifically open wells, lakes and rivers. Further, we urge people to stay indoors for their safety. Also, people should not come in direct contact with electric poles.”