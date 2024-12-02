Lives at risk over doctor crunch at Thottiyam government hospital in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: An "acute" shortage of doctors, particularly during night hours, at the Thottiyam government hospital has deprived local residents of emergency care, forcing them to to travel long distances in case of a need at odd hours. Sources say emergencies like snake bites, poisoning and road accidents are often reported from the region.

P Ramanathan, a local CPM functionary, referred to an incident three weeks ago when a farmer bitten by a snake could not receive timely care at the hospital and had to be rushed to MGMGH, nearly two hours away. He, however, survived. S Amutha, a local activist, mentioned another case when a woman who had labour pain was taken to the Musiri GH, 17 kilometres away, due to the lack of staff at Thottiyam GH at night.

The situation is equally dire for maternity care as the obstetrician is available once a week. R Kalaiselvi, a Thottiyam resident, said pregnant women have to either wait or travel to nearby primary health centres (PHCs) or other hospitals. "Hundreds of women are inconvenienced," she said. The shortage comes even when the hospital has modern facilities and sufficient beds, said R Saraswathi, another CPM functionary.

"A minimum of five doctors are needed to manage 24-hour shifts, but the hospital currently has just two, with only one doctor often available. Since its inauguration a decade ago, the GH has operated with doctors on deputation but the hospital is staring at a crisis after the bond period of a doctor expired recently," Saraswathi added.

A source in the hospital said, "Doctors at the hospital are overburdened, attending to nearly 400 outpatients daily. Residents often vent their anger on us." Residents want the health department to appoint more doctors immediately to address the staff shortage and provide uninterrupted medical services.

When contacted a district-level health department official acknowledged the prevalence of the issues. "The current Joint Director, Paramashivam, has been transferred and his successor who will join next week will look into the issue and find a solution to this crisis," the official added.