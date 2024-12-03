Rain wreaks havoc in Tamil Nadu's Dharmapuri; traffic disrupted, seven villages submerged

In Pappireddipatti, the Vanniyar River flooded after the dam reached its maximum capacity. The Vanniyar dam discharged about 1,375 cusecs of water and a flood alert was issued. Around 35 houses were also damaged due to rain and people moved to temporary camps.”

Similarly, in the city, areas around ASTC Nagar, and Nandhinagar faced mild flooding.

An official from the Block Development Office, said, “The district received about 75.5 mm of rain, which led to Pidamineri reaching maximum capacity. The water that overflowed from lakes reached areas in ASTC, DNV Nagar, Nandhinagar, Alagapuri, and other parts.”

Officials from the Water Resource Department of the Public Works Department (PWD) also confirmed that Ramakkal and Adhiyamankottai Lake had reached maximum capacity due to rain.

Officials from the fire and rescue department used inflatable rafts to transport people to safety.

Roads washed away

Owing to heavy rain, the main road connecting Dharmapuri and Vathalmalai was washed away by wild streams near Poomarathur leaving people from over seven villages from the hill hamlet stranded. The fire department had set up ropeways to aid residents in the area across waters. The flooding in the Sanathkumar River blocked connectivity between Dharmapuri and Annasagaram. Similarly in Pappireddipatti, Sitheri Road faced landslides in multiple areas disrupting traffic flow.

Further, huge boulders were seen blocking the road. In Karimangalam, the road connecting Thippampatti collapsed into the nearby well.

Police rushed to the spot and blocked traffic flow while the town panchayat immediately took steps to reinforce the roads. In Palacode, flooding of the Somanahalli railway underpass also disrupted traffic movement.