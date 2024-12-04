Mangalam police station annexed to Tiruppur city limit

TIRUPPUR: Based on a GO annexing Mangalam police station (a Heavy Type PS) with Tiruppur city, Commissioner of Police S Lakshmi initiated the proceedings on Monday. The Commissioner told TNIE that the station will start functioning under the city police in a couple of days.

There are 23 law and order police stations under the Tiruppur District Police, including Mangalam. Apart from this, there are five All Women Police stations and special units.

On April 21, 2023, Chief Minister M K Stalin made an announcement in the Assembly stating Mangalam police station would be annexed with the city police for administrative convenience, thereby expanding the scope of the city police.

The GO and administrative approval for this were issued by the Home Department.

“In pursuance of orders issued, Mangalam police station is annexed with Tiruppur city police with immediate effect and it will be monitored by the Assistant Commissioner of Police of KVR Nagar Range. The station will continue to function from the existing building with entire furniture and records available on the date. The details of executive strength and other government properties sanctioned to the Mangalam station will be issued separately,” the Lakshmi said.

Speaking to TNIE, Lakshmi said, “We have issued the proceedings following the GO. The district police will hand it over to us in a couple of days.” Officials from the city police said Mangalam station will be operational under the city police by December 7.

However, the officials are concerned that Mangalam police station boundary extends for 27 km from the Police Commissioner’s office and goes up to Coimbatore district border. “Besides that the police station has a large area. This is definitely a burden for the city police,” officials added.

But, the Commissioner said it would not be a major challenge.

As for Tiruppur city police, there are 17 stations including law and order, AWPS and special units.