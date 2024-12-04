Salem gets 10 cm rain, water enters several homes

SALEM: People living in wards 26 and 30 of Salem city faced difficulties as water entered their houses following heavy rain on Monday night. According to Met department, Salem district recorded a total rainfall of 671 mm with Yercaud received highest rain of 98 mm till Tuesday morning. The district received a total of 274 cm rain in the last three days.

Residents of Gupta Nagar, Cinema Nagar, Cinneri Vayalkadu in ward 26 faced difficulties as water entered their houses. Likewise, people living in Kabilar Street, Bharathidasan street, Kanthasamy Pillai Street, Somapuri street were put to hardship as the area was flooded.

Fire and rescue service personnel rescued a few residents at Sevvapet Moola Pillayar Temple Street.

After being informed by MLA Arul MLA, fire and rescue service personnel rescued 30 families from Sivathapuram, Sooramangalam, Mullai Nagar, Kamarajar Colony in Salem West constituency and took them to a marriage hall and community halls. The district administration arranged food for them.

Flood water surrounded more than 100 houses at Mariyamman temple street, Raja Ganapathy Nagar, Murugan Temple Street and Boyar Street on Monday night. Following this, on Tuesday morning, residents staged a road roko protest on Veeranam road alleging that their area was flooded as the Allikuttai lake was not desilted. Vehicular movement was affected after Salem to Bengaluru NH was flooded as Thirumanimutharu was flooded. Water entered Salem new bus stand and a petrol bunk in Kanthampatti.