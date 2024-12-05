Four private milk companies hike prices of milk, curd, buttermilk in Chennai

CHENNAI: Four major private milk companies, which collectively hold over 45% of the state’s milk market share, have hiked their milk prices by Rs 2 to Rs 4 per litre. Prices for curd and buttermilk have also increased by Rs 4 to Rs 6 per litre.

The revised prices will take effect from Thursday. However, these companies have not increased procurement price for milk. As per circulars, the price of the standardised milk variety of the ‘Thirumala’ brand has risen from Rs 58 to Rs 62 per litre, while that of full cream milk has increased from Rs 66 to Rs 70 per litre.

Similarly, a 450-gram cup of curd now costs Rs 36, up from Rs 32, and the cost of a 200-ml sachet of buttermilk has risen from Rs 6 to Rs 10. The ‘Heritage’ brand from Heritage Foods Company has increased the price of its 457 ml standardised milk from Rs 31 to Rs 33 and its 950 ml pack from Rs 62 to Rs 64.

The ‘Dodla’ brand has raised the price of its full cream milk from Rs 68 to Rs 70 per litre and its standardised milk variant from Rs 60 to Rs 62 per litre. Srirangam Milk Products Limited, has increased price of standardised milk from Rs 57 to Rs 62 per litre and full cream milk from Rs 66 to Rs 70 per litre.

S A Ponnusamy, president of TN Milk Dealers Labourers Welfare Association said that private companies have been increasing procurement prices at regular intervals.