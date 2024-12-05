Rain triggers minor landslip in Nilgiris, traffic disrupted

NILGIRIS: Following rain, a minor landslip occurred at Hubbathalai village near Coonoor on Wednesday morning. Panchayat officials are working to restore the road. The district received a total rainfall of 308 mm in 24 hours till Wednesday morning.

Earlier in the day, traffic was disrupted on the Mettupalayam Coonoor road at Marappalam for three hours until 9 a.m. after a tree fell due to rain and strong wind. A team led by Coonoor fire station officer M Kumar cleared the tree and the road amid dense fog and drizzling.

Another tree fell near the Defence Staff Service College (DSSC) in Wellington, killing a stray dog. “The tree fell on an electric wire and the dog, which was on the roadside, was electrocuted at 8 am. We cleared the tree at 11 am,” said a fire and rescue service personnel.

Considering this incident, District Collector Lakshmi Bhavya Tanneru, requested the people across the district to inform the control room if they spot any dangerous trees in their locality so that these trees can be cut or pruned.

Further, the collector said people who were shifted to relief camps as precautionary measures returned to their houses on Wednesday morning since the intensity of the rain had reduced. “Moreover, there is less chance for heavy rain as predicted by the meteorological department. Our teams are well prepared to handle any situation that may arise. We have conducted 11 medical camps across the district,” she added.

After two days, the Mettupalayam - Coonoor train running on the Nilgiri Mountain Railway (NMR) resumed operations in the wee hours of Wednesday.