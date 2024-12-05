Woman alleges custodial torture led to son's kidney damage in Coimbatore, SI transferred

COIMBATORE: A sub-inspector of Mettupalayam police station was transferred to the Armed Reserve unit on Wednesday after a woman filed a complaint with the Coimbatore Superintendent of Police saying that both kidneys of her 21-year-old son have been damaged due to custodial torture by the police.

Aishama of Cheran Nagar in Mettupalayam in her complaint said that her son Taufeeq Umar was taken to Mettupalayam police station for inquiry on November 22.

According to police sources, Taufeeq, an auto driver, takes students in his vehicle to schools in Mettupalayam. Last year, he allegedly slapped a 16-year-old boy for talking to a girl.

The video of the incident was recorded on a mobile phone and was circulated on social media. Seeing the video recently, sub-inspector Guru Chandra Vadivelu summoned Taufeeq for an inquiry on November 22.

According to Aishama, when Taufeeq went to the station, the SI allegedly made him remove his clothes and beat him with a log for more than two hours before letting him go. A few hours later, Taufeeq fell sick and complained of blood in the urine. The next day, he went to KMCH hospital in Coimbatore for treatment. Medical examination showed that his kidneys have become dysfunctional allegedly due to the injuries.

The woman claimed that her son has undergone four dialysis till date and is still hospitalised. On Tuesday, Aishama, her relatives and representatives of Tamil Nadu Muslim Munnetra Kazhagam (TMMK) led by M Abdul Hakkeem, district president, submitted a petition to SP K Karthikeyan demanding action against the SI and police personnel involved in the torture.

When contacted, Superintendent of Police K Karthikeyan said, “The SI has been transferred. Investigation is on. We are also monitoring the man’s condition in hospital.”