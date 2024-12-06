Custodial death at Karaikal sub jail: NHRC seeks explanation from police, district magistrate

PUDUCHERRY: National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has directed the Karaikal district magistrate, senior superintendent of police, and Karaikal district prison superintendent to explain, within eight weeks, why they failed to report the death of a prisoner, Prathish (23), inside solitary confinement on June 8.

Prathish -- a life convict, initially lodged in Kalapet Central Prison under the charges of murder (sections 302, 201 IPC) -- had been transferred to Karaikal Special Sub Jail, following disputes with fellow inmates. After a similar altercation in Karaikal, he was placed in solitary confinement, where he was found dead.

Responding to a complaint from Federation for People's Rights secretary G Sugumaran, the NHRC noted that the custodial death had not been reported to its registry, as mandated under its guidelines.

The NHRC has sought detailed reports, including the final cause of death, health examination records from previous detentions, medical histories, autopsy report, forensic analyses, and the Judicial Magistrate’s investigation findings. The commission sought information on any departmental or criminal actions taken in response to the incident.

The NHRC said the guidelines, issued in 1993, mandated district authorities to inform the commission of custodial deaths or sexual assaults within 24 hours and that failure to do so would be deemed an attempt to suppress the incident. The Federation for People's Rights has urged the chief secretary to strictly enforce the guidelines.