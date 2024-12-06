Forest staff hurt as tusker overturns vehicle at Thondiyalam in Gudalur

NILGIRIS: A field staff of Anti Depredation Squad (ADS) was injured after an elephant overturned a vehicle at Thondiyalam in Gudalur on Thursday.

Four field-level staff were inside the vehicle and were trying to divert the elephant, which was standing near a house. The animal pushed the vehicle on its side before going into the forest.

While three of them escaped with minor injuries, P Ramesh Kumar (35) was injured severely. After treatment at Pandalur government hospital, Ramesh Kumar was sent home.

Gudalur DFO N Venkatesh Prabhu said, “In the last two months, elephants damaged vehicles three times. We have identified one elephant, Pandalur Tusker-12 (PT12), which overturned the vehicle.”