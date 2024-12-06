Tamil Nadu

Forest staff hurt as tusker overturns vehicle at Thondiyalam in Gudalur

The animal pushed the vehicle on its side before going into the forest.
The vehicle that was overturned by the tusker at Thondiyalam near Gudalur in the early hours of Thursday
(Photo | Express)
NILGIRIS: A field staff of Anti Depredation Squad (ADS) was injured after an elephant overturned a vehicle at Thondiyalam in Gudalur on Thursday.

Four field-level staff were inside the vehicle and were trying to divert the elephant, which was standing near a house. The animal pushed the vehicle on its side before going into the forest.

While three of them escaped with minor injuries, P Ramesh Kumar (35) was injured severely. After treatment at Pandalur government hospital, Ramesh Kumar was sent home.

Gudalur DFO N Venkatesh Prabhu said, “In the last two months, elephants damaged vehicles three times. We have identified one elephant, Pandalur Tusker-12 (PT12), which overturned the vehicle.”

