Govt facilities in Ramanathapuram lack doctors, vacancy rate nears 60 per cent

RAMANATHAPURAM: With nearly 40-60% of doctors’ posts vacant at government medical facilities in Ramanathapuram, including government hospitals and primary health centres, activists have urged the state government to appoint more doctors in the district.

The district has a medical college hospital, 10 government hospitals and over 50 PHCs.

Even as the government is taking steps to improve the infrastructure at these facilities in the district, no action is being taken to address the shortage of doctors. As a result, the health department deputes available doctors, with additional duties, to cater to the needs of the patients.

A senior official from the health department, under the condition of anonymity, said, “There are nearly 10 government hospitals in Ramanathapuram district, with a total sanctioned strength of 94 doctors. However, only 30 doctors are available at these hospitals. Additionally, two doctors are set to leave to pursue their PG course. Many government hospitals in the district function with just one doctor.”

Officials have also raised concerns about the handling of outpatient departments and night shifts due to the shortage of doctors. Another health department official said there are nearly 40% vacant posts at PHCs, and the available doctors are burdened with additional responsibilities.

While the total sanctioned strength for the 29 PHCs in Ramanathapuram is 93, 39 posts are vacant and this number is set to increase as many doctors are set to leave to pursue PG courses. A similar situation also prevails at the PHCs in Paramakudi division.

Meanwhile, the fuming doctors have said that they must take on additional responsibilities. “At the Ramanathapuram Government Medical College Hospital, just one doctor is available to handle MRI, CT, Ultrasound and X-ray scans. Apart from this, we also have to take care of the special medical camps hosted twice a week in the district,” said a doctor from Ramanathapuram.

"Immediate action should be taken to fill up these posts," said S Vignesh, an activist from Ramanathapuram.

Health Secretary Supriya Sahu told TNIE, "The health department is set to recruit about 2,553 assistant surgeons through the Medical Services Recruitment Board in the state by January 2025. The prevailing issue of doctors’ shortage will be addressed."