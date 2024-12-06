ISRO may test space docking on December 26

CHENNAI: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is likely to conduct the much-awaited Space Docking Experiment (SPADEX) on December 26, sources said on Thursday. ISRO Chairman S Somanath, soon after the successful launch of European Space Agency’s (ESA) Proba-3 mission on Thursday, said the next launch would be PSLV-C60 which will demonstrate SPADEX.

“The rocket is ready now and we are waiting for the final phase of testing and activities,” he said. The mission is to demonstrate India’s capability to autonomously dock two spacecraft in orbit, a complex procedure mastered by only a few nations, including the United States, Russia, and China. This experiment is crucial for ISRO’s ambitions in interplanetary missions, human spaceflight, and the establishment of the space station.

It will involve two 400-kg satellites, named Chaser and Target, developed in collaboration with a private firm. These satellites will be launched aboard a PSLV rocket and are designed to dock at an altitude of about 700 kilometers. According to KV Sriram, Director of ISRO Laboratory for Electro-Optics Systems (LEOS), the satellites will execute a series of maneuvers to achieve docking autonomously. The experiment will validate key technologies required for future missions, such as refuelling, repair, and crew exchange in orbit.