Local body hikes fare for coracle service, Nagamarai residents in Dharmapuri resort to protest

DHARMAPURI: Residents of Nagamarai staged a protest on Thursday condemning the Pennagaram union for increasing fare for coracle rides in Ottanur and Pannavadi.

Coracles are the only mode of transportation for residents of Pannavadi and Ottanur to reach Pennagaram and then to Salem. The alternative route involves a nearly 120 km journey to Salem.

Recently, the local body increased fare for the coracle service. According to N Manigandan, a resident of Nagamari, “On a daily basis, labourers in the area opt for coracle services to reach Salem. Previously, we were charged Rs 15 and Rs 30 for vehicles (two wheeler). Now, the panchayat union has increased it to Rs 20 per person and Rs 60 for vehicle (two wheeler). The coracle operations are taken up through tender and they are exploiting the situation. If we have an alternative we would choose it, now we are forced into a situation.” he said.

Another resident Sureshkumar said, “A casual labourer earns Rs 500 -Rs 800 per day. If two people take the coracle for transporting a vehicle, they lose about Rs 200 on up and down journey. At a time when the state government is providing free bus rides for women, this is robbery. The district administration must intervene and stop this exploitation.”

Pennagaram BDO was not available for comment.