Eriyur residents urge district administration to set up separate drinking water scheme

DHARMAPURI: Pointing out the long-standing issue of their inaccessibility to the Hogenakkal Drinking water scheme, villagers in Eriyur block in Pennagaram requested the Dharmapuri administration to set up a separate integrated drinking water scheme to facilitate water to ten panchayats here. Residents said that Eriyur block is one of the most isolated areas in the district and is located along the hilly terrain. Due to this, most of the amenities are denied to the residents, particularly clean drinking water. Hence, they seek a separate drinking water scheme.

Speaking to TNIE, R Pranavkumar from Neruppur said, “The Hogenakkal drinking water fluorosis mitigation scheme does not reach the rural villages in Eriyur block. For the past decade, we have been relying on local water sources like wells and ponds. Though we have the Cauvery River flowing close by, we cannot access that water because of our elevated terrain. So, we urge a scheme exclusively for Eriyur.” Another resident K Tamilselvan said, “For the past 15 years, various political parties have assured that a separate scheme would function in Eriyur. But so far, there have been no initiates. Our water sources are limited and every year we are facing severe water shortage. We need this scheme immediately.”

Officials in the Eriyur panchayat said, “Water is supplied regularly and so far they have not had complaints. People can contact the panchayat in case of water shortage, we will look into it and immediately ensure the supply of drinking water.” However, officials refused to comment on the proposal for a separate scheme.