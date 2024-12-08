Flood alert issued as Chinnar reaches full level of 500mcft

DHARMAPURI: The district administration has issued a flood alert for the Chinnar basin after the dam reached maximum capacity in the early hours of Saturday.

Chinnar dam in Panchapalli of Palacode taluk is a key reservoir in the district. Due to the recent impact of cyclone Fengal, water catchment areas in Thali, Anchetti, and Denkanikottai have been providing steady inflow of 120 cusecs. The 50ft dam which has a maximum capacity of 500 mcft reached its maximum capacity on Saturday morning. The PWD (WRD) officials in Chinnar dam said, “To preserve structural integrity of the dam, over 144 cusecs of water was released. We will be maintaining water at 48.3 ft and adjust the outflow accordingly.” PWD officials added that Chinnar Dam irrigates over 4,500 acres of farmland.

Further, revenue officials told TNIE, “A flood alert has been issued in the Chinnar basin and people living in low-lying areas have been asked to temporarily move to elevated areas. Residents have also been requested to stay away from the riverbed near Panchapalli, Samnur, Marandahalli, Athimutlu, Palacode and other areas.”