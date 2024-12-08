Sri Lankan Navy arrests eight Indian fishermen for IMBL violation

RAMANATHAPURAM: The Sri Lankan Navy arrested eight Indian fishermen hailing from Mandapam in the early hours of Sunday for allegedly violating the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) near Neduntheevu. Two mechanised fishing boats were seized during the operation.
On Saturday, around 324 mechanised boats ventured into the sea from Mandapam North Base. The Sri Lankan Navy's patrol unit reportedly chased away a group of Indian fishing vessels found in Sri Lankan waters.
Among them, two boats were intercepted and seized near Neduntheevu, with the crew subsequently taken to Kankesanthurai Port. The fishermen and their vessels were handed over to fisheries officials in Jaffna, Sri Lanka, for further legal proceedings.
Fisheries department officials in Mandapam confirmed that the seized boats belonged to B Karthik Raja of Mandapam Camp and K Sahaya Andrew of Thangachimadam.
The eight fishermen, all aged between 45 and 60, were from Mandapam and nearby areas. Relevant details regarding the arrests have been forwarded to the concerned authorities for further action.
Speaking to TNIE, fishermen's association leader M Jahir Hussain from Mandapam said, "It has been nearly 16 months since Mandapam fishermen were last arrested for IMBL violation.
Mandapam fishermen usually avoid going near the IMBL as we fish in different directions. The eight fishermen arrested today might have entered Sri Lankan waters due to heavy winds and strong currents.
Considering their age and medical conditions, the central government should take immediate action to release them along with their boats."
Meanwhile, on Saturday, fishermen in Rameswaram staged a protest condemning the recent arrest of 14 Rameswaram fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy on December 5.
This year, the Sri Lankan Navy has reportedly detained 70 Indian fishing boats and arrested 537 Indian fishermen, initiating legal actions against them.