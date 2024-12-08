Sri Lankan Navy arrests eight Indian fishermen for IMBL violation

RAMANATHAPURAM: The Sri Lankan Navy arrested eight Indian fishermen hailing from Mandapam in the early hours of Sunday for allegedly violating the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) near Neduntheevu. Two mechanised fishing boats were seized during the operation.

On Saturday, around 324 mechanised boats ventured into the sea from Mandapam North Base. The Sri Lankan Navy's patrol unit reportedly chased away a group of Indian fishing vessels found in Sri Lankan waters.

Among them, two boats were intercepted and seized near Neduntheevu, with the crew subsequently taken to Kankesanthurai Port. The fishermen and their vessels were handed over to fisheries officials in Jaffna, Sri Lanka, for further legal proceedings.

Fisheries department officials in Mandapam confirmed that the seized boats belonged to B Karthik Raja of Mandapam Camp and K Sahaya Andrew of Thangachimadam.