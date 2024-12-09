Farmers blame WRD's apathy for breach of lake at Tamil Nadu's Arumbavur

Fearing collapse of the damaged structure due to high water inflow into the lake, farmers have been demanding the construction of a new one. They submitted several petitions with the WRD officials and at farmers' grievance meetings, they said.

Meanwhile, there was leakage around the sluice on the southern side of the lake two months ago. Authorities, however, allegedly are yet to act on it.

Against this backdrop, on December 3, heavy rains induced by Cyclone Fengal increased water flow into the lake and caused the breach, submerging about 20 acres of paddy fields around.

S Renganathan, a farmer from A Mettur, said, "It is the first lake in the district to fill up every year during the rainy season. Knowing that the water flow to this lake is high, why didn't the authorities construct a new structure at Periyasamy temple check dam for four years? The negligence of the authorities led to the breach."

Another farmer, R Raja Chidambaram, said, "Even now officials are only taking temporary measures to fix the breach. A permanent solution should be taken without delay. Compensation should also be paid for affected paddy cultivation."

When contacted, a senior official from WRD-Perambalur said, "The breach was caused by the root of a nearby peepal tree. Now we have removed it and fixed it by putting 2,000 sandbags there temporarily. We also have sent a proposal to the government to completely restore the lake and construct a structure with a shutter near the Periasamy temple."