Kumari's kumari jumps for gold at Asia-Pacific Deaf Games

KANNIYAKUMARI: 21-year-old disabled athlete Sameeha Barvin, who clinched the gold and silver medals in 100m hurdles and long jump respectively at the 10th Asia-Pacific Deaf Games recently, has garnered much praise for her achievement, although her path towards this recognition has been marked by many struggles, said Barvin's family members.



Born to N Mujib and N Salamath, a couple from Kadayalamoodu near Thirparappu in Kanniyakumari district, Barvin lost her ability to speak and hear when she turned six. Her father, who runs a modest restaurant, had sold their ancestral house for her treatment, but to no avail.



She was then enrolled in a deaf and dumb school, and subsequently admitted to Class six at the St Joseph Convent in Nagarcoil. According to Salamath, it was during Barvin's time at the convent she began showing interest in athletics, mainly due to encouragement from her teachers.



The same encouragement helped her 'climb the ladder' in the sport after she went on to study BA Economics at the MOP Vaishnav college in Chennai. Besides, E Nalvin Raja, a coach from Kanniyakumari, also provided free coaching to Barvin, Salamath added.