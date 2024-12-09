Waste dumping by CCMC polluting pond in Perur

COIMBATORE: Perur Pond, located near Puttuvikki Road and known as one of the cleanest waterbodies in the district, is under threat as garbage collectors from surrounding areas have been disposing off waste into the pond and on its banks.

Perur Pond is one of the few waterbodies in the district free from sewage and garbage contamination, making it a critical resource for the local ecosystem. However, dumping of garbage not only threatens its biodiversity but also risks polluting the groundwater, which could have far-reaching consequences for the community.

T Ramesh Kannan, a local activist from the area, said, “As the pond serves as an important water source and supports the local ecosystem, this violates environmental ethics and local governance. Hence, allowing it to become a dumping ground is unacceptable.”

Activists have also urged the authorities to take swift action against those responsible. They have also called for better waste management practices within the CCMC limits to prevent further misuse of the pond. Suggestions include stricter monitoring of waste disposal by CCMC workers and imposing fines on violators.