Water supply from Siruvani reduced as rain subsides

COIMBATORE: With no rainfall in the water catchment areas of Siruvani Dam in Kerala, the amount of water supplied to Coimbatore from the reservoir has reduced by 83 MLD a day.

The water catchment areas of Siruvani Dam located in Palakkad of Kerala, received a good amount of rain during the onset of Northeast monsoon.

As a result, the water level in the reservoir increased gradually. However, as there has been no rainfall in the foothills or reservoir over the past few days, the water supply to Coimbatore has reduced slightly.

On November 24, around 0.13 MLD of water was supplied from the dam to Coimbatore against the agreed amount of 101.40 MLD of water. This number has now reduced owing to the absence of rain in the region. As of Sunday, around 83.40 MLD of water is being supplied to Coimbatore from the dam.

At present, the water level in the reservoir stands at 42.71 ft against its full capacity of 49.53 ft.

The Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board officials have informed that the water supplied from the reservoir will be adjusted according to the rainfall and water level in the dam in the upcoming days.