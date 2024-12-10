CM Stalin denies meeting Adani; challenges PMK to support JPC probe on Adani Group

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin responding to a query from PMK floor leader GK Mani in the Assembly on Tuesday, categorically denied meeting Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani.

Mani, during his speech during the zero hour, raised a query about media reports about a case registered in the US court against Adani, which included purported connections with the Tamil Nadu government, and sought the state government’s explanation on the issue.

Responding to him, Stalin clarified, “Neither I nor the present Tamil Nadu government has any connection in this matter. I have never met him, and he has never met me.”

Referring to remarks from PMK leaders made earlier, he said in the Assembly that while the party leaders repeatedly raised questions about his alleged meeting with Adani, they avoided raising them in the Assembly, likely because they realised the truth that the meeting never happened.

Stalin further pointed out in the Assembly that the Electricity Minister V Senthilbalaji has already provided detailed clarifications multiple times on the issue.