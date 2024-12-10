Coimbatore: Panchayat chief dismissed for embezzling funds

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore collector Kranthi Kumar Pati has issued orders dismissed the president of Somayampalayam village panchayat P Rangaraj a month before his tenure ends.

Rangaraj, who is the president since January 6, 2020, faced complaints from residents for fund misappropriation. An investigation was ordered by the collector which revealed that the expenditure shown by him violated rules. Based on the report submitted in March 2021, the district collector sought an explanation from the panchayat president in March 2022 and he gave his explanation in April 2022.

After a direct investigation, the collector instructed the Coimbatore North Tahsildar to get an opinion from the panchayat council to disqualify Rangaraj. However, a majority of councillors opposed the decision to disqualify him.

Meanwhile, the BDO of SS Kulam probed into the charges including issuing building plan approvals without the clearance of Hill Area Conservation Authority (HACA), violation of norms in procuring medical and sanitation materials during Covid-19 pandemic, purchase of materials for water connections, street lights, motor pumps, etc, and submitted a report that seven allegations were true, Based on it, Rangaraj was dismissed.