Govt urged to pass resolution against IREL Manavalakurichi plant, atomic mineral mining proposal

KANNIYAKUMARI: The Movement Against Atomic Minerals Mining has urged the Tamil Nadu Assembly to pass a resolution to permanently shut IREL (India) Ltd’s Manavalakurichi plant and scrap the proposed atomic mineral mining plan in Killiyoor taluk of Kanniyakumari, similar to the resolution passed against tungsten mining in Madurai.

Sources said IREL (formerly India Rare Earths Limited) is the only unit in the state in operation since the 1960s, and harnesses monazite and zircon, along with other associate minerals.

IREL was authorised to provide the requisite strategic materials i.e. zircon and monazite for the country’s atomic energy programme.

In 2015, the Department of Atomic Energy had sought the state government’s nod to reserve 1,144.06 hectares of monazite-rich land in Kanniyakumari to mine atomic minerals.

The Ministry of Mines in 2021 issued a notification to reserve the said land, located in Keezhmidalam-A, Midalam-B, Enayamputhenthurai, Ezhudesam-A, B & C and Kollencode-A & B revenue villages of Killiyoor taluk in Kanniyakumari district.

Meanwhile, the movement’s media head Kurumpanai C Berlin told TNIE that people were opposed to the IREL unit at Manavalakurichi and its plan of mining atomic minerals, as the same may have adverse effects on the local populace and ecosystem.

The state Assembly should pass a resolution on Tuesday to close down IREL (India) Ltd’s Manavalakurichi plant permanently. We have submitted a petition in this regard to Kanniyakumari district collector on Monday, he added.

The movement's president P Arul Anandan said, “We have been organising various protests against the mineral mining proposal and the IREL plant as it has adverse health impact on the people.”

Though a resolution was passed against tungsten mining in Madurai, our protests were not taken into consideration. We urge the state government to pass a resolution on Tuesday in the Assembly, revoking the nod granted to the proposed atomic mining project at Killiyoor taluk and to shut the IREL plant immediately.

Anandan further said that if the resolution is not passed on Tuesday, they would stage a massive protest outside the IREL plant on December 31.



IREL (India) Ltd Madurai administration said the plant had no adverse effect on the health and livelihood of the locals. The mining of minerals would also not affect the people in any manner, the administration officials told TNIE.