Raise annual income ceiling limit on scholarships for SC/ST, OBC students to Rs 8 lakh: TN CM to PM Modi

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging to increase the annual family income ceiling for post-matric and pre-matric scholarships for SC, ST and OBC students from the current Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 8 lakh.

Stalin highlighted that the central government has already revised the income ceiling for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) to Rs 8 lakh and extended similar benefits to SC/ST students under schemes like the National Overseas Scholarship and the Top-Class Education Scheme.

He noted that these revisions have significantly benefited students from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Citing data from the All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) Report, the Chief Minister pointed out that the Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) for SC/ST students and certain Backward Communities remains markedly lower than that of the general population.

"There is a stark disparity in the GER of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe students compared to the general population. Enhancing access to post-matric and pre-matric scholarships is crucial to increasing their enrolment in higher education institutions," he stressed.

Stalin said that raising the income ceiling for these scholarships to Rs 8 lakh, aligning it with the EWS limit, is not only essential but also fully justified and warranted. He also urged the Prime Minister to implement this revision at the earliest.