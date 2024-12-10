Schools in Villupuram closed due to floods, heavy rainfall reopened on December 9

VILLUPURAM: Schools in Villupuram, which had been closed due to the floods and heavy rainfall were reopened on Monday. However, seven government schools that were badly affected are still undergoing restoration work.

Collector C Palani visited the Tiruppachavadimedu Panchayat Union Primary School in Koliyanur panchayat union on Monday and distributed free textbooks to students of the school, many of whom lost their textbooks and educational materials in the floods. The school, which was temporarily closed due to damages inflicted by the flood, reopened after restoration works were completed.

The collector also inspected the school’s amenities and ensured that there were provisions for essential facilities. He highlighted that free textbooks were distributed to students whose books were damaged in the floods in several areas in the district.

Collector Palani also reviewed the implementation of the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme at the school and monitored the midday meal program, which includes the provision of eggs.

Additionally, he assessed the maintenance of the school’s overhead water tank, sanitation facilities, and the overall cleanliness of the campus and classrooms.