Bus crew shortage, mismanagement cost Tamil Nadu STUs Rs 495 crore, says CAG report

CHENNAI: The cancellation of scheduled trips due to shortage of crew to operate buses has resulted in the State Transport Undertakings (STUs) in Tamil Nadu reporting a total revenue loss of Rs 495.27 crore from 2017-18 to 2021-22.

A report of the office of Comptroller and Auditor General tabled in the Assembly on Tuesday, however, revealed that hundreds of bus drivers and conductors, eligible to operate buses, were not being utilised and instead diverted for other work. The audit was conducted in four STUs across the state.

The report said the official numbers furnished by these four STUs regarding the crew engaged in activities other than the operation of buses were significantly lower than the numbers assessed by the CAG.

The CAG found that a total of 4,341 drivers and conductors in MTC and TNSTC divisions of Villupuram, Madurai and Kumbakonam were not engaged in bus operations. However, these STUs reported that only 2,269 crew members were not used.

For instance, TNSTC Kumbakonam claimed 129 drivers and 45 conductors were “unfit” and hence not utilised as of March 31, 2022, whereas the audit identified 640 drivers and 647 conductors as underutilised during the period.