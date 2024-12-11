Elephant attacks woman near Valparai, three others injured while escaping

COIMBATORE: A 42-year-old woman was severely injured in a wild elephant attack at Kejamudi estate near Valparai in the wee hours on Tuesday. Three others also suffered injuries when they fell down while trying to escape from the animal.

According to forest department sources, Sarojini (52) was pushed by the wild elephant as she approached close to the animal at 1 am on Tuesday. She suffered fracture in her leg and bruises on the face and shoulder.

Hearing the trumpeting sound and Sarojini’s screams, her neighbours Udayakumar (32), Chandran (62), and Kartheeswari (40), came out to help her. As the animal turned towards them, they tried to ran away and fell down.

Upon receiving information, forest staff visited the spot and drove away the elephant. They sent the injured people to Valparai government hospital in 108 ambulance. After first aid, they were shifted to the Pollachi government hospital.

Forest range officer Giritharan visited the spot and advised the people not to venture out of the house during night and assured to prevent the elephants from entering human habitations.

"We have appointed a few staff to drive away four elephants that are roaming in Kejamudi estate in the last couple of days. In the wee hours on Tuesday, the septic tank got damaged after the animal stepped on it. Hearing the noise, Sarojini and others came out,” said Giritharan.