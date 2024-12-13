Heavy rain disrupts life in Tirunelveli, Tenkasi; minister KN Nehru reviews preparedness

TIRUNELVELI: Incessant rainfall lashed various parts of Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts here on Thursday, disrupting normal life. The Tirunelveli and Tenkasi district administrations have declared a holiday for schools on Friday. Meanwhile, Minister for Municipal Administration KN Nehru reviewed the situation in Tirunelveli.

The rain, which began early in the morning, intensified in the afternoon, and the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai issued a red alert for Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, and Thoothukudi districts at 1.10 pm. According to the disaster management and mitigation department, Ambasamudram and Cheranmahadevi in Tirunelveli district recorded 6.1 cm and 5.5 cm rainfall, respectively by 4 pm. Manimuthar dam, Manjolai, Naalumukku, and Oothu also received heavy showers.

While Tirunelveli District Collector Dr KP Karthikeyan declared a holiday for students up to Class V, Tenkasi District Collector AK Kamal Kishore announced the holiday to all schools following the red alert in the afternoon. Despite this, many private schools continued to conduct classes. Alangulam taluk in Tenkasi also experienced heavy rain in the evening hours.

Heavy rainfall in the Western Ghats catchment areas led to good inflows in the Papanasam (1224 c/s), Manimuthar (702 c/s), Ramanadhi, and Gadana dams. The Kalakkad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve administration restricted devotees from visiting the Thirukurungudi Nambi Temple and tourists from bathing in the Thalaiyanai area. Similarly, bathing was banned in the Courtallam waterfalls due to the heavy inflow of water.

Meanwhile, Minister KN Nehru, the district in-charge, conducted a review of monsoon preparedness at the Tirunelveli collectorate. He assessed the precautionary measures in place to address the impact of the forecasted heavy rains. During the review, Nehru noted that water levels in reservoirs and ponds remain low, with approximately 60% of ponds holding less than half their capacity. He assured that there is no immediate threat of flooding but emphasised the need for vigilance.

"There is no water-logging and no subways were submerged in Chennai. Chief Minister MK Stalin is reviewing the situation even though he is in Kerala," he said responding to a question by media persons. The district administration urged residents to avoid entering waterbodies, stay away from electric poles and trees, and relocate livestock to safe locations. People were also advised to boil drinking water to prevent waterborne diseases.