New rain spell threatens rural Puducherry already reeling under floods

PUDUCHERRY: Flood-affected residents of rural Puducherry are grappling with severe challenges as the potential threat of flooding again looms over the region owing to the latest rain spell and subsequent release of excess water from Sathanur and Veedur dams. With their belongings, food stock, and essential appliances destroyed by the flood caused by the previous bout of rain, the residents are already struggling to secure necessities.

Renuka, an agricultural labourer from Soriyankuppam, said whatever little rice she had along with all the utensils got washed away in the floods. "I can't put food on the table as work is scarce now since most farmlands are inundated. How will I feed my family? Please tell someone to help,” she pleaded while speaking to TNIE. Renuka supports her three children and aged mother, who live in a flood-damaged hut.

The devastation extends beyond food and shelter. Many families have lost important documents, including educational certificates, Aadhaar cards, voter IDs, and revenue certificates. “The flooding caught us unawares. There was no time to gather any documents while fleeing to safety,” recalled Kuber S, a resident of Kariyamputhur.

Farmers, daily-wage labourers, and others in the unorganised sector have been left without work due to the floods. "The farmers are waiting for the water to drain out so they can weed out damaged crops and re-sow, but they need financial support for that. Dairy farmers who lost their cattle, and others like painters, masons, and agricultural labourers are also without work due to the rains," Kuber added.