New rain spell threatens rural Puducherry already reeling under floods

PUDUCHERRY: Flood-affected residents of rural Puducherry are grappling with severe challenges as the potential threat of flooding again looms over the region owing to the latest rain spell and subsequent release of excess water from Sathanur and Veedur dams. With their belongings, food stock, and essential appliances destroyed by the flood caused by the previous bout of rain, the residents are already struggling to secure necessities.
Renuka, an agricultural labourer from Soriyankuppam, said whatever little rice she had along with all the utensils got washed away in the floods. "I can't put food on the table as work is scarce now since most farmlands are inundated. How will I feed my family? Please tell someone to help,” she pleaded while speaking to TNIE. Renuka supports her three children and aged mother, who live in a flood-damaged hut.
The devastation extends beyond food and shelter. Many families have lost important documents, including educational certificates, Aadhaar cards, voter IDs, and revenue certificates. “The flooding caught us unawares. There was no time to gather any documents while fleeing to safety,” recalled Kuber S, a resident of Kariyamputhur.
Farmers, daily-wage labourers, and others in the unorganised sector have been left without work due to the floods. "The farmers are waiting for the water to drain out so they can weed out damaged crops and re-sow, but they need financial support for that. Dairy farmers who lost their cattle, and others like painters, masons, and agricultural labourers are also without work due to the rains," Kuber added.
For MNREGA workers and elderly pensioners, the situation is equally dire. With no work and lost rice stock from the public distribution system, many are dependent on external help. "The elderly, who rely on government pensions and PDS rice, are particularly vulnerable as they have to depend on someone to take them to the bank to withdraw money," said Gayathri Srikanth, Founder-President of Save Pondy.
In several homes, cooking is an issue now as they prepare food outside homes using firewood. Though many have gas connections, the paucity of cash has come in the way of them availing a cylinder refill, said Gayathri
Health concerns are also mounting as people continue to wade through floodwater. "Walking in the water for long hours, handling water-soaked articles, and cleaning flooded homes have led to several people sustaining sore feet and hands. We have distributed sore feet medicine to over 1,000 people," Gayathri explained.
Sewage mixed with floodwater entering homes has rendered many clothes unusable for the residents, adding to their struggle. “We have visited the affected villages and distributed food, milk powder, mosquito coils, and other essentials like innerwear,” she said adding that the residents required more such support.