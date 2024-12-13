Widespread moderate to heavy rains in Chennai, parts of city waterlogged

CHENNAI: Chennai witnessed widespread moderate rainfall with heavy spells recording an average rainfall of around 10 cm from Wednesday night to Thursday evening. The highest rainfall in the city was recorded in Valasaravakkam and Nerkundram at 11.76 cm.

While places like Vyasarpadi, Muthamil Nagar in Kodungaiyur, Koyembedu market and Sterling road, among others faced water stagnation, sources reported that the corporation officials were engaged in draining out the water using motor pumps. Yet, in places like Velachery AGS Colony, up to 1.5 feet of water remained stagnant until evening despite the use of eight motor pumps along with permanent pumping stations.

Geetha Ganesh, secretary of AGS Residents Welfare Association, noted that the water has been receding slowly due to the overflow of Veerangal Odai. Major roads, including OMR and Pallavaram, were submerged with water levels of 1.5 to 2 feet, disrupting vehicular movement. Harsha Koda, co-founder of the Federation of OMR Residents' Associations, said, "The inadequate and choked stormwater drains often cause water to overflow onto roads. Even days after the rain, water resurfaces due to a lack of proper outlets."

In Ennore Kuppam, VOC Nagar and Kamarajar Nagar in Ennore, the water overflowed from stormwater drains, inundating homes. Residents reported one foot of water inside their houses. A Gouse Basha (49) of Kamarajar Nagar stated that water pumped out from nearby subway is often diverted into drains, which then reverses onto streets from drains and inundates homes. Meanwhile, after the Muvarasanpattu Eri at Keelkattalai filled up, overflowing water flooded the nearby areas including Brindhavan Nagar, Jayalakshmi, Rukmani, and Gandhi Street.