‘DAP used by most Kovai farmers, but is in short supply’

COIMBATORE: Stating that single superphosphate, which is recommended as alternative to Di-ammonium phosphate (DAP) due to supply constraints, does not suit calcareous soil in the district, farmers have urged the agricultural department to ensure availability of DAP.

“There is severe shortage of DAP fertilizer, which is used for all major crops, in the district for the past few months. The agricultural department recommends us to use single superphosphate as alternative. But according to the soil test in some areas of Coimbatore district, the nature of soil is calcareous. Agricultural research centres say single super phosphate, a fertilizer mixed with lime, should not be used for calcareous soil,” said K Balakrishnan, secretary of farmers’ wing of Athikadavu Kausika River Development Committee.

He urged unhindered availability of DAP fertilizer to farmers with chalky soils.

When contacted R Sakthivel, Assistant Director (Fertilizer), Agri Department, said “The cost of raw material used for the production of DAP is increasing drastically. The production and import of DAP has decreased in the last six months. Following this, the union ministry for fertilizer has advised farmers to use Super Phosphate and Complex Fertilizers and Nano DAP as an alternatives .”

“We advised Primary Agriculture Co-operative Societies to provide Super Phosphate and Complex Fertilizers to farmers as an alternative to DAP. Farmers can meet crop nutrient requirements by using the alternative fertilizers by getting soil tests and taking the alternative sources,” he added.