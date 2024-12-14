DREU recognised as southern railway union

CHENNAI: The Dakshin Railway Employees Union (DREU) has gained recognition in Southern Railway after a 11-year gap. This follows union elections held from December 4 to 6, where both DREU and the Southern Railway Mazdoor Union (SRMU) secured over 30% of the votes needed for recognition.

Out of 76,653 eligible voters, 68,478 employees participated. Employees (excluding officials) from six divisions – Chennai, Madurai, Tiruchy, Salem, Thiruvananthapuram, and Palakkad – cast their votes, along with staff from the headquarters and various workshops.

The SRMU, the sole recognised union since 2011, received 26,258 votes (38.5%), while the DREU secured 26,151 votes (38.34%). This translates to 34.26% for SRMU and 34.12% for DREU out of the total electorate, granting both unions official recognition and negotiation rights with the railways on policy matters.

R Elangovan, former vice president of DREU, outlined the union’s priorities: restoring the old pension scheme, ensuring transparency, reducing night shifts for loco pilots from four to two per week, and enhancing safety.