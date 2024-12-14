Puducherry Cyber Crime police arrests Chennai shopkeeper for defrauding people over Rs 1 crore

PUDUCHERRY: A 36-year-old man has been arrested by Puducherry Cyber Crime police for defrauding people of over Rs 1 crore through a series of online scams. The accused, Abdul Sahith, who owns a shop in Chennai, is originally from Saram and resides in Kottakuppam with his wife.

He allegedly used social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp to lure victims with promises of expensive goods at discounted prices.

Over the past four years, Sahith targeted over 20 individuals from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. He sent photos of items such as televisions, refrigerators, and washing machines, claiming they were available at half the market price. Many victims, believing his claims, transferred money to him via Google Pay, only to receive either incomplete orders or nothing at all.

One victim, Raja, an employee at a courier office in Mudaliarpet, transferred Rs 13 lakh to Sahith for promised goods but received nothing in return. Sahit allegedly blocked Raja’s number eight months ago.

Investigators revealed that Sahit also scammed individuals by promising jobs abroad, offering low-cost resort leases, and facilitating illegal travel to France.

His victims included painters, office workers, electricians, and bricklayers. The investigation uncovered that four other individuals are involved in his fraudulent activities, and the number of victims is expected to rise.

Acting on several complaints, a special police team arrested Sahith in Kottakuppam. He was presented before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) and has been remanded to judicial custody. Investigations are ongoing to nab others involved in the case.

S Bascarane, Superintendent of Police, cyber crime highlighted that online fraud in Puducherry has caused losses exceeding Rs 40 crore this year alone.