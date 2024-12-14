Virudhunagar registers 1026.80 mm rain, damaged roads pose risk to motorists

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Heavy downpours lashed Virudhunagar district on Friday, with Vembakottai registering a maximum of 140 mm rainfall.

Sources said a total of 1026.80 mm rain with an average of 85.57 mm was recorded in the district. Damaged roads as well as lack of proper roads in some areas under panchayats such as Kooraikundu put commuters in peril. Rainwater entered some houses in Thulukkankurichi near Guhanparai and the other low-lying areas in Vembakottai.

Meanwhile, District Collector VP Jeyaseelan chaired a meeting at the collectorate regarding preventive measures to be taken against the northeast monsoon. Officials pointed out the need to raise awareness about the effects of waterlogging among the public.

"Waterbodies controlled by the Public Works Department need to be inspected and flood-prone areas need to be identified to take measures," an official said. He added that weak government buildings need to be inspected to conduct repairs. The Public Health Department has also been directed to take measures to prevent spread of communicable diseases.