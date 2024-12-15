30 homes flooded as Kalinjur lake overflows; residents use motors to remove water

VELLORE: With the rise in water levels in the Palar river following recent rains, the Kalinjur lake spread over 80 acres in Katpadi began overflowing on Friday evening, flooding over 30 houses in the low-lying areas of VG Rao Nagar, Bharathi Nagar, Balaji Nagar, and Gopalapuram. While VG Rao Nagar and Bharathi Nagar experienced knee-deep water, the situation in Balaji Nagar and Gopalapuram was slightly better. Corporation workers were seen clearing debris from stormwater drains on Saturday morning, and officials inspected the lake and took steps to address the issue. However, residents continued to struggle with the flooding.

At Balaji Nagar, K Parvathy, who lives near the stormwater drain that carried the lake’s overflowing water, was seen collecting floodwater entering her house and pouring it back into the drain. Speaking to TNIE, she said, “Water began entering our house on Friday night. We immediately moved valuable items to the top floor. We also used sandbags and slabs to prevent further flooding.”

At Gopalapuram 3rd Cross Street, residents used their own motor pumps to remove floodwater, which had mixed with drainage water. Some residents, speaking anonymously, complained that no corporation officials had visited their area to address the issue.

Streets in VG Rao Nagar remained submerged under knee-deep water, making daily activities difficult for residents. When contacted, a corporation official said that Commissioner P Janaki Raveendran, along with other officials, had inspected the lake on Saturday morning. She has requested that the spot where Palar river flows to the Kalinjur lake should be closed.