Bus stops in Coimbatore lack route info, CCMC draws flak

COIMBATORE: Awash in a sea of advertisements and posters, with critical travel information on bus routes and timings absent, the numerous bus shelters in the city have left commuters and tourists alike, displeased. With information taking a back seat, many passengers have called for the immediate intervention of the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC).

“The bus stops are filled with advertisements instead of providing us the details we need,” said college student Priya Kannan, who uses public transport for everyday commute. “It is frustrating not to know the timings or routes of some buses,” she added. Likewise, many commuters have complained that the lack of information has made their daily travel needlessly challenging.

“Coimbatore has always been known for its efficient bus transport. However, without proper bus information, many people are left confused, especially newcomers and tourists,” said mill worker R Parameshwaran from Somanur, urging the CCMC to take immediate steps.

The issue is compounded by the civic body’s alleged negligence in constructing modern bus shelters and poor maintenance of the existing ones, with shelters and roofs in many damaged and information boards absent.

Regular public transport users claim the lack of attention to the issue undermines their convenience and comfort.

As a solution, several users suggested installing digital displays or modern boards with clear and updated bus schedules. Anitha Subramanian, a techie, said, “With technological advancements, it’s easy to set up digital boards displaying real-time information.”

Assuring to look into the matter, CCMC Commissioner M Sivaguru Prabakaran told TNIE, “We shall consult with the TNSTC officials in Coimbatore to gather necessary information on bus routes and timings and display the same on information boards at bus shelters across the city.”