Derogatory remarks against CM Stalin, Madras HC rejects AIADMK leader’s bail plea

CHENNAI: The Madras HC has refused to grant anticipatory bail to an AIADMK women’s wing leader in a case of making derogatory remarks against Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin and his family members at a public event. Finding the affidavit of apology submitted by Amutha, state deputy secretary of AIADMK women’s wing, as “lacking remorse”, Justice A D Jagadish Chandira refused to grant relief.

“A perusal of the affidavit shows that the petitioner, claiming to be the state deputy secretary of women’s wing of a political party, has not shown any remorse wholeheartedly for having delivered such a speech with most vulgarity, instead, the contents of the affidavit disclose that by way of clever drafting, an attempt is made to justify her speech,” he noted in the recent order, dismissing the pre-arrest bail application.

Amutha was booked by the Athur Rural police in Salem on October 18 for making remarks against the CM and his family at a public meeting held on September 22, on the occasion of the 116th birth anniversary of late leader C N Annadurai. The judge stated that the applicant had chosen to utter derogatory statements against former CM M Karunanidhi, the present CM, his kin and other cabinet ministers using “filthy and unparliamentary words”, which the court is not inclined to reproduce.